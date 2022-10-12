For the performance across sub-sectors, DOSM said the retail trade sub-sector growth of 34.5 per cent in August 2022 was supported by retail sales in non-specialised stores which grew RM5.7 billion, or 37.1 per cent, to RM21.1 billion. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The sales value of wholesale and retail trade in Malaysia set a new record again in August 2022, rallying 33.7 per cent year-on-year to RM133.7 billion, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

DOSM said the increase in wholesale and retail trade was attributed to the retail trade sub-sector, which rose RM14.6 billion, or 34.5 per cent, to RM57 billion.

“Within the same period, motor vehicles increased RM10.8 billion, or 185.3 per cent, to RM16.6 billion, followed by wholesale trade which surged RM8.3 billion, or 16 per cent, to RM60.1 billion.

“For month-on-month comparison, sales value increased 2.6 per cent, contributed by the motor vehicles sub-sector which rose 17.8 per cent,” it said in a statement.

For the performance across sub-sectors, DOSM said the retail trade sub-sector growth of 34.5 per cent in August 2022 was supported by retail sales in non-specialised stores which grew RM5.7 billion, or 37.1 per cent, to RM21.1 billion.

“Likewise, other groups in this sub-sector also recorded positive growth, namely retail sales in specialised stores at RM3.7 billion; retail sales of automotive fuels (RM1.8 billion); and retail sales of household goods (RM1.5 billion).

“The motor vehicles sub-sector, which recorded a 185.3 per cent increase, was lifted by sales of motor vehicles which expanded 206.3 per cent, or RM6.4 billion to RM9.5 billion.

“This was followed by sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motor vehicles; and sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles with RM2.2 billion, RM1.2 billion, and RM1.0 billion, respectively,” it said.

DOSM said the increase in the wholesale trade sub-sector which rose by 16 per cent to record RM60.1 billion was mainly attributed to other specialised wholesale, which rose 16.8 per cent, or RM3.4 billion, to RM23.6 billion.

It said among the groups that contributed to this growth were the wholesale of household goods (RM2.7 billion); wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (RM600 million); and wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies (RM600 million).

“In terms of volume index, wholesale and retail trade registered a year-on-year growth of 27.0 per cent.

“The expansion was contributed by motor vehicles and retail trade which increased 169.6 per cent and 30.1 per cent, respectively.

“Similarly, wholesale trade also recorded positive growth with 7.4 per cent. For seasonally adjusted volume index, it went up 3.1 per cent month-on-month,” it added. — Bernama