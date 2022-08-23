BESUT, Aug 23 — The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) aims to increase the pineapple plantation area in Terengganu from 300 hectares to more than 344 hectares next year.

Its director in Terengganu, Nor Hidayah Ab Halim said there are currently 400 participants and expected the number to increase with the increase in the farm size.

“The size of the pineapple planting area will be increased to meet the high demand for the fruit and also to improve the economic status of the people,” he told reporters at the closing of a course on Pineapple Cultivation Technology Course here, today.

The course, attended by 60 participants was closed by LPNM deputy director-general (Operations) Onn Abdul Shukor Tahiruddin.

Also present was LPNM Eastern Region director Mohd Zamani Ab. Ghani.

According to Nor Hidayah, the Setiu district has the largest pineapple farming area in the state, involving 100 hectares, followed by Dungun and Kemaman.

“The main types of pineapple grown in Terengganu are the MD2 and Madu Kaca,” she said. — Bernama