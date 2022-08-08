In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, MIDF Research said foreign investors were net sellers only on Tuesday (August 2), but this was more than offset by the net inflows during the rest of the trading days. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Foreign investors registered their third consecutive week of net buying last week as Malaysia saw RM388.2 million of net foreign inflows, more than a twofold increase from the previous week, said MIDF Research.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, it said foreign investors were net sellers only on Tuesday (August 2), but this was more than offset by the net inflows during the rest of the trading days.

It said the international investors started off the week by net buying RM49.7 million worth of equities, before turning to net sellers on Tuesday at the rate of RM40 million.

The buying spree continued on Wednesday at RM75 million, while Thursday saw the strongest net foreign inflow of RM284.2 million — an amount last seen at end-May 22, before ending the week with net foreign inflow of RM19.3 million.

“Local institutions remained as net sellers for the fourth consecutive week at a rate of RM266.9 million — almost four times the amount that they have net sold in the previous week.

“They were net buyers only on Tuesday at RM68.3 million, but this was insufficient to cushion the selling activities that took place during the rest of the week,” said MIDF Research.

It said Thursday saw the largest net selling at RM205.5 million, while net selling stood at RM21.7 million on Monday, RM80.2 million on Wednesday and RM27.7 million on Friday.

Local retailers also remained as net sellers for the third consecutive week, disposing of RM121.4 million worth of local equities, with the heaviest outflow seen on Thursday at RM78.7 million.

“Monday and Tuesday recorded softer net outflows of RM28.0 million and RM28.3 million, respectively.

“However, local retailers had turned into net buyers on Wednesday at a rate of RM5.2 million and RM8.5 million at the end of the week,” it said.

MIDF Research said to date, international funds have been net buyers for 20 out of 31 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.65 billion, while local retailers have been net buyers for 19 out of 31 weeks, snapping up RM1.57 billion worth of local equities.

Conversely, local institutions were net sellers for 24 out of 31 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM8.23 billion.

“In terms of participation, all investor classes recorded an increase in average daily trade volume (ADTV), with retail investors at 11.4 per cent, institutional investors at 3.7 per cent and foreign investors at 5.7 per cent,” it added. — Bernama