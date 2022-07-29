At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.87 points to 1,496.07 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.20. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning today, tracking the Wall Street’s rally overnight.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.87 points to 1,496.07 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.20.

The benchmark index opened 0.03 points easier at 1,491.17 On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 489 to 251, while 346 counters were unchanged, 1,201 untraded and 54 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.38 billion units worth RM618.82 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.85 and RM4.64, respectively, Petronas Chemicals advanced six sen to RM8.97, while IHH Healthcare and CIMB Group added one sen each to RM6.40 and RM5.29, respectively.

Of the actives, LGMS improved 13 sen to 93 sen, Dagang NeXchange and MyEG Services widened 2.5 sen each to 80.5 sen and 79 sen, respectively, while CSH Alliance eased 1.5 sen to 7.5 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 51.36 points to 10,630.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 81.80 points to 10,762.83, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 46.59 points to 10,379.99, the FBM ACE grew 36.55 points to 4,869.04, and the FBM 70 surged 109.00 points to 12,793.69.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index strengthened 40.93 points to 6,981.19, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.52 points to 185.18, the Energy Index expanded 5.78 points to 672.39, and the Financial Services Index gained 6.16 points to 16,669.56. ― Bernama