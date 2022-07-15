At 9.10am, the FBM KLCI fell 1.57 points to 1,418.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,420.06. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened flat but turned lower thereafter as sentiments remained jittery following the global economic outlook uncertainties, a dealer said.

At 9.10am, the FBM KLCI fell 1.57 points to 1,418.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,420.06.

The barometer index opened unchanged at 1,420.06.

Meanwhile, on the broader market, gainers led losers 135 to 128, while 206 counters were unchanged, 1,807 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 167.08 million units worth RM39.18 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in a note that the local bourse may remain sour over the near term, taking the cue from the mixed sentiment on Wall Street amid dismal earnings from banks.

“Investors may tune into stocks with minimal borrowings under the consumer and REIT sectors in view of the interest rate upcycle environment,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.61, Public Bank and CIMB lost two sen to RM4.38 and RM5.08 respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.06 and IHH Healthcare stayed flat at RM6.44.

Of the actives, Metronic increased half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Fitters Diversified and BCM Alliance added one sen to 7.5 sen and three sen respectively and BSL Corporation was half-a-sen higher at 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 9.11 points to 10,052.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched down 4.73 points to 10,087.53, the FBM 70 was 6.24 points lower at 12,015.79, the FBMT 100 Index lost 9.49 points to 9,819.98 and the FBM ACE edged up 23.06 points to 4,575.88.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 39.35 points to 16,020.85, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point lower at 167.82 and the Plantation Index gained 3.96 points to 6,673.17. ― Bernama