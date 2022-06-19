An aerial view from north-east of the Korora Bus Interchange. — Picture courtesy of Gamuda Group

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Ferrovial Construction Australia and Gamuda Australia Joint Venture (FGJV) has been awarded a A$1.35 billion (RM4.12 billion) design and construct contract by the New South Wales (NSW) Government to deliver the main package of works for the Coffs Harbour Bypass project.

The Coffs Harbour Bypass will reduce travel times along the Pacific Highway by 12 minutes, bypassing 12 sets of traffic lights.

The project is funded by the Australian and NSW governments to improve safety while ensuring a more reliable travel and commute experience, FGJV said in a statement today.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Australian and NSW governments and deliver the final piece of the Pacific Highway upgrade programme on the Mid North Coast.

“We’ll be applying our combined experience delivering highway projects in Australia and internationally to maximise benefits for all road users and the Coffs Harbour and surrounding community,” said Ferrovial Construction Australia managing director, Enrique Blanco.

Meanwhile Gamuda Australia executive director, Ewan Yee said the joint venture is focused on combining engineering smarts, environmental and sustainability innovation to ensure a positive legacy far beyond construction.

“Partnering with local stakeholders to respect the traditions and customs of the Gumbaynggir people and protecting a unique natural environment will be vital parts of a successful project,” he said.

The project scope includes 14 kilometres (km) of new and upgraded four-lane divided highway from south of Englands Road roundabout to the dual carriageway highway at Sapphire; bypass of Coffs Harbour City from south of Englands Road intersection to Korora Hill; and tunnels through ridges at Roberts Hill, Shephards Lane and Gatelys Road. — Bernama