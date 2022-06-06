The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 6 — US stock indexes today regained some ground lost last week as investors bought into heavyweights Apple and Amazon.com, while Twitter dropped after Elon Musk threatened to walk away from his US$44 billion (RM193 billion) buyout deal.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with communication services and financials leading the pack with a rise of 2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. The energy sector bucked the trend to retreat 0.5 per cent.

Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com climbed between 1.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent. Amazon shares were trading after adjusting to 20-to-1 split.

The gains came after a bruising Friday when a solid jobs report quashed hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy-tightening plan to cool decades-high inflation.

“I do not see a lot of positive catalysts at the moment. We are just basically back to standard volatility, where you have got a big up day followed by a big down day and back and forth on that,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab.

“Right now, we do not really know whether or not the market can handle the interest rate hikes. It is probably prudent to remain cautious and be very careful if you are going to buy any dip days or even try to catch any momentum moves to the upside.”

All eyes will be on the US consumer price index report later this week for more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes. Signs that inflation remains strong could spook markets already battered by worries that a hawkish Fed could tip the economy into a recession.

Money markets are fully pricing in 50 basis point increases by the US central bank next week and in July.

The upbeat mood today was also underpinned by optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns in China and signs of Beijing and Shanghai returning to normal life after the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

Didi Global Inc surged 50 per cent after a report that Chinese regulators were preparing as early as this week to allow the ride-hailing firm’s mobile app back on domestic app stores.

Shares of JD.com Inc, Baidu and Alibaba Group, all targets of China’s crackdown on internet companies, gained between 3.6 per cent and 8.9 per cent.

At 10.20am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 320.99 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 33,220.69, the S&P 500 was up 53.65 points, or 1.31 per cent, at 4,162.19, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 195.96 points, or 1.63 per cent, at 12,208.69.

Twitter Inc slipped 3.9 per cent after billionaire Musk said he might walk away from his buyout offer if the social media company fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 47 new lows. — Reuters