Tan Sri Lim Hock San (right) receives LBS Bina’s second Malaysia Book of Records witnessed by Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (centre) and Christopher Wong from Malaysia Book of Records (left). — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Grop Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) has entered the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for the second time.

This time round, the company was recognised for the ‘Most Indoor Showhouse Units in a Sales Gallery’ in Malaysia.

The LBS Bina sales galleries involves were the KITA @ Cybersouth and LBS Alam Perdana with a total cost value of RM14.8 million and RM16.4 million respectively.

The KITA @ Cybersouth sales gallery with a total built-up area of 34,783 sq ft housed eight different showhouses under one roof.

They were KITA Mekar’s Double Storey Terrace House, Townhouse, both lower and upper units, Single Storey Terrace, KITA Ria’s apartment of Type A and Type B, Idaman BSP, and KITA Sejati.

Meanwhile, LBS Alam Perdana with a total build-up area of 18,273 sq ft hosted five showhouses within one sales gallery.

They were Ritma Perdana Townhouse, for both the lower and upper floor, Double-Storey, Melodi Perdana and Idaman Perdana.

The certificate presentation ceremony was held at the KITA @ Cybersouth sales gallery.

It was witnessed by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Malaysia Book of Records CEO Christopher Wong, and Executive Chairman of LBS Bina Group Berhad Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

In a statement, Tan said LBS Bina realised that house-hunting can be a very tiring process for prospective homeowners and therefore, it was a practical decision to house a wide range of showhouses under one roof.

“This also allows potential homebuyers to view different projects at any given time, be it rain or shine.

“LBS will continue this footstep in future sales galleries as it helps us work towards our goal of both efficiency and sustainability.

“That said, we hope to continue building spaces where communities can see the values we strive to create, flourish and hold pride in calling these spaces, home,” he said.

LBS Bina’s maiden debut in MBOR was with the BSP21 project, which bagged the award for ‘Most Number of Facilities in a Residential Development’ in Malaysia with a total of 103 facilities.