People attend the Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (JAKM) at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu May 22, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, May 22 — The ‘Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) received an overwhelming response from the local community during the three-day programme which concluded today.

The AKM Tour Programme secretariat, in a statement, said the event saw a total of 24,198 visitors as of 3 pm today, while a total of RM6.47 million in sales and potential business were also recorded.

The involvement of 181 stalls for Small and Medium Industry (SMI) entrepreneurs and the business matching programme also boosted economic activities, especially for local entrepreneurs.

The JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival also saw 459 participants being called to attend interviews, of which 148 made it to the final screening in the positions they applied for, while 139 of them were successfully offered jobs.

Apart from that, the Malaysian Family Sales were also the focus of most visitors, who seized the opportunity to get various daily necessities at a discount, lower than the market price.

Other recreational and entertainment programmes including e-sports competitions, people’s sports and the cat exhibition as well as demonstrations by the Sabah Wildlife Department provided a fun and informative experience, especially for those attending the event with family members.

There were also direct government agencies’ services, entrepreneurial mentoring sessions, and the provision of assistance and incentives.

Various services were offered during the programme involving 27 booths at ministry, agency and state government service counters, including the National Registration Department (NRD); Road Transport Department and Ministry of Health.

The AKM Tour, inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is a continuation of the successful organisation of the 100-Day AKM programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from December 9 to 12, last year. Sabah is the third destination for the AKM Tour after the first was held in Johor and the second in Perlis.

Sabah AKM Tour was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), in collaboration with the state government as the host, while the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU) under the Prime Minister’s Department was the main coordinator for all 14 series tour, including the final event to be held in Putrajaya. — Bernama