Singaporean company in discussion to invest in Sarawak agriculture

KUCHING, May 12 — The Sarawak Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Ministry is in the midst of a discussion with a company from Singapore on the latter’s interest in investing in the state’s agriculture sector.

While declining to disclose details on the company, minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said the company’s involvement would facilitate the ministry in its mission to take the state’s agriculture sector into agribusiness.

“Our farmers will be able to learn from them; through this arrangement, we can guarantee that their (Sarawak farmers) products would be suitable (to be sold) in Singapore and other parts of the world,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating a pre-Gawai celebration event, Mantar Aco Lepa Birami Gawai by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) here today, he said that private sector involvement is essential to enable Sarawak to become a net exporter of food products by 2030.

Rundi said currently, Sarawak’s food self-sufficiency level is at about 38 per cent, adding that the ministry will continue to look into ways to raise the percentage to up to 60 per cent by 2030, including modernising agriculture activities.

“The main objective is for the state to be food self-sufficient and a net exporter.

“It is all about new technologies, modern farming, smart farming IoT (Internet of Things), we need all this new modern way of doing things,” he added. — Bernama