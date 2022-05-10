Dollar choppy with inflation data on deck

US dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 10 — The dollar was choppy today, fluctuating between modest gains and declines as it held near a two-decade high ahead of a key reading on inflation that could provide insight on the path of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Investors were in a risk-on mood, as the yield on the benchmark US 10-year note dipped back below the 3 per cent level and from a high of 3.203 per cent yesterday, and the S&P 500 attempted to rebound after a three-day rout.

Investors will closely eye the April consumer price index reading tomorrow for any signs inflation may be starting to cool, with expectations calling for a 8.1 per cent annual increase compared to the 8.5 per cent rise recorded in March.

“It’s the calm before inflation data tomorrow, so this is allowing a breather for risky assets,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington DC.

“Nothing has materially improved when it comes to global growth, worries about China so the market is just seeing there is an occasion before the inflation data tomorrow and there is a little bit of positioning going on and that is working in the favour of risk assets.”

The dollar index rose 0.087 per cent at 103.780, with the euro down 0.12 per cent to US$1.0542 (RM4.62).

The greenback has climbed nearly 9 per cent this year as investors have gravitated towards the safe haven on concerns about the Fed’s ability to tamp down inflation without causing a recession, and on worries about slowing growth arising from the war in Ukraine and rising Covid-19 cases in China.

After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors have been attempting to assess how aggressive the central bank will be. Expectations are completely priced in for another hike of at least 50 basis points at the central bank’s June meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Multiple Fed officials on Tuesday echoed the need for a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Tuesday said raising interest rates in half-point increments “makes perfect sense” for the next couple of Fed meetings. Read full story

In addition, New York Fed President John Williams said that Chair Jerome Powell’s indication the central bank will hike by half a percentage point at the next two polict meetings is sensible. Read full story

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.07 per cent versus the greenback at 130.17 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2314, down 0.14 per cent on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 0.29 per cent to US$31,029.07 after falling below the US$30,000 mark for the first time since July.

Ethereum last rose 2.88 per cent to US$2,356.96. — Reuters