MIDF Research: Foreign investors remain net buyers last week with inflow of RM536.5m

In its equity strategy report today, MIDF Research said international funds have been net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for 11 out of the first 13 weeks of 2022, with a net inflow of RM6.66 billion year-to-date. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Foreign investors were the only net buyers for the week ended April 1, with the net inflows amounting to RM536.5 million, MIDF Research said.

In its equity strategy report today, the investment bank said international funds have been net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for 11 out of the first 13 weeks of 2022, with a net inflow of RM6.66 billion year-to-date.

“Foreign investors were net buyers in all the trading days last week, with the largest amount recorded on Friday at RM194.8 million and the smallest on Tuesday at RM30.7 million,” it added.

MIDF Research said financial services, plantation and industrial products and services continue to be the most favoured sectors by foreign investors last week, with net inflows of RM335.6 million, RM100.4 million and RM54.6 million, respectively.

As for local retailers, the research house said the local retailer movements were rather mixed last week with three days of net selling and two days of net buying, culminating with a net selling position at -RM72.74 million for the week.

“They were net sellers on Wednesday (RM36.12 million), Thursday (RM30.56 million) and Friday (RM80.96 million), and were net buyers on Monday (RM17.39 million) and Tuesday (RM57.51 million),” it said.

Local institutions remained as net sellers with the largest selling recorded on Monday at -RM138.2 million and the smallest amount on Wednesday at -RM51.4 million.

It said local institutions’ net buys were in the healthcare and construction sectors at RM62.8 million and RM4.0 million, respectively.

“Overall, local institutions were net sellers at -RM463.75 million,” said MIDF Research.

On a year-to-date basis, local institutions are net sellers to the tune of RM7.08 billion, while local retailers and foreign investors have been net buyers at RM0.42 billion and RM6.7 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, only foreign investors recorded an increase in average daily trade value at 5.95 per cent, while local institutions and local retailers recorded declines of 20.47 per cent and 13.49 per cent, respectively. — Bernama