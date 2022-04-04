BPAM: Malaysian govt remains country’s top bond issuer for Q1 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Malaysian government has been named the overall top bond issuer in Bond Pricing Agency Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (BPAM) Bond League Tables reports for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, with a total issuance of RM50 billion.

In a statement today, BPAM said the government also issued the top traded bond overall for the quarter under review at RM205.06 billion.

The government had also been the top bond issuer overall and issued the top traded bond in the fourth quarter of last year.

According to the report, national mortgage corporation Cagamas Bhd was the top corporate bond issuer (RM1.88 billion) for Q1 2022 and also issued the top traded corporate bond (RM590 million).

Maybank Islamic Bank Bhd was the top sukuk issuer (RM4 billion) in the quarter, while DanaInfra Nasional Bhd issued the top traded sukuk (RM2.8 billion), BPAM said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Trustees Bhd emerged as the top bond trustee overall both by value (RM9.48 billion) and issuance (101 issues) for the quarter under review. It was also the top sukuk trustee by value (RM7.68 billion).

PB Trustees Services Bhd was the top conventional bond trustee by value (RM2.4 billion)

“Released quarterly, these reports highlight the Malaysian bond market performance and rankings of key bond market players in the given period,” BPAM said.

BPAM is the only registered bond pricing agency accredited by the Securities Commission of Malaysia. — Bernama