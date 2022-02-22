Gamuda’s Singapore joint venture bags RM1.45b MRT train station job

Gamuda Bhd said its Singapore joint venture has bagged the design and construction works contract for the Defu station and tunnels by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore worth S$467 million (RM1.45 billion) in a stock exchange filing to Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Gamuda Bhd said its Singapore joint venture, comprising Gamuda Bhd Singapore Branch (GBSG) and Wai Fong Construction Pte Ltd, has bagged the design and construction works contract for the Defu station and tunnels by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) worth S$467 million (RM1.45 billion).

The project comprises the construction of an underground station and two tunnels and is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 and be completed in 2030, it said in a stock exchange filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

Gamuda said the contract is expected to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending July 31, 2022.

The Defu Station is part of the 29-kilometre Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1) project, consisting 12 stations.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth mass rapid transit line. — Bernama