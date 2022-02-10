Stats Dept: Building material cost index up between 0.2-3.9pc in Jan 2022 for peninsula Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― The Building Materials Cost Index (BCI) with and without steel bars had increased between 0.2 and 3.9 per cent month-on-month for all building categories in January for Peninsular Malaysia.

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the same trend can be seen for Sabah and Sarawak which increased between 0.1 and 3.9 per cent and 0.1 and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Steel prices were higher during the month, with Kota Kinabalu recording the highest increase at 2.4 per cent followed by Johor (1.8 per cent), Miri (1.0 per cent), Kuching (0.5 per cent) and Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (0.2 per cent).

Cement prices increased by 2.0 per cent in January 2022 with Tawau recording the highest increase at 5.6 per cent followed by Sandakan (4.3 per cent), Miri (3.6 per cent), Kuching (3.4 per cent), Kota Kinabalu (2.7 per cent), Terengganu and Kelantan (0.9 per cent), while Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (0.6 per cent), Johor (0.3 per cent) and Penang, Kedah and Perlis (0.2 per cent).

DoSM said the index of component copper cables increased between 0.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent in January 2022 compared to December 2021.

According to DoSM, based on the World Bank Commodities Price data, metals and minerals such as aluminium, copper, iron ore and tin showed increases in January 2022 compared to the previous month.

DoSM said according to the Global Economic Prospects January 2022 by the World Bank Group, tin prices have reached record highs and are supported by strong demand from the electronics sector and disruptions in the supply of raw materials.

“Furthermore, prices of aluminium, iron ore and copper also rose following China's decision to restrict production of raw materials to reduce pollution as well as slower activity in China. After a surge in 2021, metal prices are expected to be slower over the next two years,” the department said.

DoSM is conducting Household Income, Expenditure and Basic Amenities Survey (HIES/BA) 2022 from Jan 1 until Dec 31. For further info, visit www.dosm.gov.my. ― Bernama