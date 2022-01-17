Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

On the scoreboard, losers thumped gainers 442 to 260, while 378 counters were unchanged, 1,172 untraded, and 20 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning, with the key index shedding 0.72 per cent on persistent selling activities in most heavyweights counters.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 10.96 points to 1,544.37 from Friday’s close of 1,555.33.

On the scoreboard, losers thumped gainers 442 to 260, while 378 counters were unchanged, 1,172 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion units worth RM673.26 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.21, IHH Healthcare and TNB were flat at RM6.58 and RM9.04, respectively, while Maybank slid seven sen to RM8.39, Petronas Chemicals lost nine sen to RM9, and CIMB shed two sen to RM5.52.

As for the actives, Kanger International added half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Iconic Worldwide rose 1.5 sen to 29.5 sen, Avillion was flat at 10.5 sen, while SMTrack declined 2.0 sen to 27 sen and AirAsia was 2.5 sen weaker at 59.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index down 60.91 points to 11,117.61, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 74.15 points to 11,806.66, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 63.71 points to 10,821.94, the FBM 70 eased 24.38 points to 13,828.19, and the FBM ACE fell 12.28 points to 6,267.35.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 96.67 points to 6,664.88, the Industrial Products and Services Index reduced 1.24 points to 201.72, and the Financial Services Index weakened 69.01 points to 16,083.07. — Bernama