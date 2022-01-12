Tokyo shares open higher on Wall Street gains

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.80 per cent, or 224.92 points, to 28,447.40, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 per cent, or 14.33 points, to 2,001.15. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 12 ― Tokyo shares opened higher today after remarks from the US Fed chair fell within expectations, relieving investors who then lifted Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.80 per cent, or 224.92 points, to 28,447.40, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 per cent, or 14.33 points, to 2,001.15.

The dollar stood at ¥115.31 (RM4.18), nearly flat from ¥115.28 seen yesterday in New York.

Investors had been selling down Tokyo shares in recent sessions but they regained composure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to fight inflation but did not project the hawkish tones that some had feared.

“It came within expectations, and US investors reacted in relief,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Gains on the Nasdaq as well as solid semiconductor share performance in the United States should boost chip-related shares in Japan as well, the brokerage said.

Powell's pledge to focus on achieving full employment also brightened investor sentiment, Okasan added.

Among major shares, Sony Group rose 1.39 per cent to ¥14,605. SoftBank Group jumped 3.08 per cent to ¥5,525.

Toyota trimmed earlier gains and was up 0.09 percent at 2,324 yen.

Semiconductor maker Murata Manufacturing added 2.74 per cent to ¥9,275. Advantest, producer of chip testing kits, surged 2.58 per cent to ¥10,740.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 1.24 per cent to ¥24,480.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, rose 1.32 per cent to ¥60,040.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu lost 0.31 per cent to ¥2,931. ― AFP