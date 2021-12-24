FlightAware: Global airline carriers scrap more than 2,000 flights

A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 arrives at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago June 5, 2019. ― Reuters file pic

NEW YORK, Dec 24 — Global airline carriers have cancelled more than 2,000 flights so far today, the FlightAware website said, in an indication of how Covid-19 is affecting holiday travel.

The website showed that as of 8.20am Eastern Time (1320 GMT), 2,028 flights around the world had been scrapped.

FlightAware said there had been 448 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States so far today.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines yesterday said they had each cancelled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading coronavirus Omicron variant took a toll on its flight crews and other workers. — Reuters