EU to impose extra tariffs on China aluminium foil over subsidies

A street sign is seen near European Union flags outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, Dec 22 — The European Union will place extra tariffs on aluminium foil coming from China after the European Commission found that producers there benefited from excessive and unfair subsidies, the EU official journal said today.

The tariffs on a specific thin grade of aluminium converter foil, which will come into force on Thursday, range from 8.6 per cent to 18.2 per cent and come on top of existing anti-dumping duties of between 6.0 per cent and 28.5 per cent.

The European Commission, which conducted an investigation after a complaint from EU producers, said that China had identified aluminium foil as a key industry and intervened with the free play of market forces to promote the sector.

State subsidies took the form of financing on preferential terms, export credit insurance, grants, tax exemptions and government provision of land use rights and power at below market prices.

The investigation showed China’s share of the EU aluminium foil market grew to 24 per cent in 2019 from 18 per cent in 2017, with average prices falling. Imports from other countries were limited.

The complaint came from six EU producers, including Italy’s Carcano Antonio, Eurofoil Luxembourg and Germany-based Hydro Aluminium Rolled Products. — Reuters