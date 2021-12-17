Yinson’s net profit declines to Q3 RM98m

Yinson Holdings Bhd’s net profit fell to RM98 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2021 (Q3 FY2022) from RM101 million in the same period last year, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Yinson Holdings Bhd’s net profit fell to RM98 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2021 (Q3 FY2022) from RM101 million in the same period last year.

“The decrease was mainly due to lower progress from engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) business activities and net unfavourable foreign exchange movement of RM16 million,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The energy infrastructure and technology company said its revenue shrank to RM820 million during the quarter under review from RM2.26 billion previously.

For the cumulative nine months ended October 31, 2021, Yinson said its net profit widened to RM336 million from RM248 million previously while revenue narrowed to RM2.87 billion from RM3.6 billion previously.

On prospects, the company said as oil and gas (O&G) is currently its primary source of revenue, it is cognisant of the challenges faced by the industry, including the changing appetite of financial institutions towards the industry and climate change risk.

“However, with recent project wins that boosts the group’s orderbook up till 2048 and a strong team to support project management and operations, the management is optimistic of the group’s ability to stay resilient through challenges,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, group executive chairman Lim Han Weng said with the group’s strong orderbook of about RM60 billion, the company is optimistic that to weather through potential economic volatility and continue delivering on its commitments to its stakeholders. — Bernama