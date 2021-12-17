Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

A money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2007. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today as markets continued to digest major central banks’ decision this week.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.2190/2210 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2060/2090.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the ringgit moved within a narrow range of 4.21 to 4.22 against the greenback.

The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are seemingly more sanguine about the economic outlook although the downside risks which largely emanated from the Covid-19 remain clearly visible.

“It may also seem that the severity from the latest strain may not be as bad as the previous variants, implying that the risks associated with coronavirus is rather contained, paving the way for more reopening of the economy,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit ended lower vis-a-vis a basket of other major currencies.

It fell against the British pound to 5.6180/6203 from 5.5902/5942 yesterday, and depreciated against the euro to 4.7805/7828 from 4.7587/7621 yesterday.

The local currency also decreased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0899/0919 from 3.0829/0853 and slipped versus the Japanese yen to 3.7139/7160 from 3.6846/6876 previously. — Bernama