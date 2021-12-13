Energy Commision: Total primary energy supply rose by 2.8pc in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The total primary energy supply and total final energy consumption year-on-year (yoy) in 2019 each increased by 2.8 per cent to 98,609 kilo tonne of equivalent (ktoe) and 66,483 ktoe, respectively, according to the National Energy Balance (NEB) 2019 report.

Energy Commission (EC) chief executive officer Abdul Razib Dawood said the energy supply and demand growth was in tandem with economic growth and has yet to decouple from economic growth.

He said all fuels recorded an increase except for coal, which showed a negative growth of 5.5 per cent due to lower coal imports in 2019 compared with a year earlier.

“Natural gas has the biggest share of 42 per cent, followed by crude oil, petroleum products and others at 33.3 per cent, coal and coke at 21.4 per cent and renewable energy (RE) at 3.4 per cent,” he said at the virtual media briefing on NEB 2019 today.

NEB is an annual publication of official energy data reference for Malaysia produced by EC, covering three major areas—energy supply, energy transformation and energy consumption, for all fuel types including natural gas, liquified natural gas (LNG), crude oil, petroleum products, coal and coke, electricity and RE.

Abdul Razib said the data was compiled from over 60 data providers comprised of government agencies, utility companies, independent power producers, co-generators, self-generators, oil and gas companies, and cement and steel manufacturers.

He said not all primary energy can be used directly in its raw materials form because some has to undergo commissioning or transformation process to convert into secondary energy which is usable in the energy system.

“For example, crude oil in its primary energy form cannot be used by the end-user directly. It must be filtered at a refinery to convert it to usable fuels such as gasoline and diesel which are mostly used in vehicles.

“The industry (energy) and transport sectors still dominate, constituting almost three-quarters of the total energy consumption in 2019, followed by the non-energy sector, commercial, residential and agriculture sectors with their share of 20.5 per cent, seven per cent, five per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively,” he added. — Bernama