Ringgit opens firmer against US dollar as Omicron fears ease

Ringgit notes are seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The ringgit strengthened further against the US dollar at the opening on Thursday as fears over the Omicron variant eased, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local note appreciated to 4.2160/2185 against the greenback from 4.2240/2260 at Wednesday’s close.

The local note was traded higher vis-a-vis a basket of major currencies, except for against the euro.

The ringgit went up against the Singapore dollar to 3.0948/0971 from 3.0954/0973 at Wednesday's close, strengthened versus the Japanese yen to 3.7047/7073 from 3.7206/7227, and improved further against the British pound to 5.5660/5693 from 5.5938/5965.

However, the local note fell against the euro to 4.7797/7825 from 4.7672/7695. — Bernama