Italy hits Apple, Google with antitrust fine

A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, Nov 26 — Italy’s antitrust watchdog imposed €20 million (RM95 million) in fines on Apple and Google today, the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

European countries have cracked down on the business practices of Big Tech in recent years, while the EU is moving forward with legislation to tighten regulation.

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google €10 million each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to “aggressive methods” in the use of their data for commercial ends.

“Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends,” the statement said.

The regulator imposed a €200-million fine on Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this week for restricting access for certain sellers of Apple products on Amazon.

Meanwhile, European Union member states yesterday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech. — AFP