Bursa Malaysia, CMM to assist mid-tier firms going public via IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), the promotional arm of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), will collaborate to engage and work with mid-tier companies (MTCs) that are seeking to undertake initial public offering (IPO) in the next 24 months.

The partnership will be effected through ELEVATE, an executive leadership programme by CMM, which offers guidance on business models, strategies and funding structures that facilitate successful funding through the Malaysian equity market.

“The joint effort with Bursa Malaysia aims to support the growth of MTCs by preparing them for fundraising through the capital market.

“It will equip founders with the essential tools to professionalise their businesses and become investment-ready, which will, in turn, create a pipeline of companies primed for funding through the public market,” CMM general manager Zalina Shamsudin said in a joint statement.

ELEVATE also emphasises entrepreneurial mentorship and coaching on investor engagement.

Launched in July 2020, ELEVATE spans for 12 months and has been attracting companies from various industries, particularly manufacturing, technology and services.

“In addition to providing companies with a better understanding of how to access to the capital market, as well as educate companies on various funding options, this initiative is also intended to help companies better understand the need to build brand visibility to potential investors as they prepare to list.

“Companies will also learn about the governance requirements of a public entity during the workshops, something that has become a key investor requirement today,” Bursa Malaysia director of securities markets Azhar Zabidi said. — Bernama