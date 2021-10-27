Twitter posts US$537m net loss over lawsuit payout

Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of US$743 million (RM3 billion), fuelled by the more than US$800 million settlement. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 — settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth.

Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of US$743 million (RM3 billion), fuelled by the more than US$800 million settlement.

The 2016 federal suit filed by shareholders claimed the defendants, such as former CEO Dick Costolo, did not disclose the full picture of the company’s state while they sold their personal stock in Twitter.

The shareholders claimed board members sold stock at an “artificially inflated” price. The suit was filed the year after Twitter’s shares tumbled in value as the company revealed lethargic growth.

Despite the lawsuit costs, Twitter said third quarter revenue hit US$1.3 billion, an increase of 37 per cent over this time last year.

The company noted that advertising revenue reached US$1.14 billion, which is 41 per cent above 2020’s third quarter results. — AFP