Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today on profit-taking activities.

At 9.02am, the local note fell to 4.1760/1790 versus the greenback from Monday’s close of 4.1685/1720.

At the opening, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose versus the Japanese yen to 3.6812/6842 against Monday’s 3.6902/6933 and appreciated versus the British pound to 5.6718/6759 from 5.6779/6827.

However, the local note declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0778/0803 compared with Monday’s close of 3.0775/0803 and went down against the euro to 4.8229/8263 from 4.8180/8220. — Bernama