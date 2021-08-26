UOA records RM54.35m net profit in Q2

UOA Development Bhd’s revenue jumped to RM216.28 million from RM140.88 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — UOA Development Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) improved to RM54.35 million compared to RM23.18 million in Q2 2020.

Revenue also jumped to RM216.28 million from RM140.88 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In a statement, UOA said its year-to-date revenue stood at RM356.5 million.

“The revenue and profit after tax were mainly attributed to the progressive recognition of the on-going development projects, namely South Link Lifestyle Apartments, The Goodwood Residence, Sentul Point Suite Apartments and Aster Green Residence,” it said.

UOA said new property sales as of June 30, 2021 stood at approximately RM197.6 million, mainly attributable to sales of The Goodwood Residence, Sentul Point Suite Apartments, Aster Green Residence and United Point Residence.

“Total unbilled sales stood at approximately RM101.3 million as at June 30, 2021,” it added. — Bernama