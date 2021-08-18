Batu Kawan Bhd’s net profit rises to RM386.47m in Q3 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Batu Kawan Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) rose to RM386.47 million from RM212.65 million posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue expanded by 41.2 per cent to RM5.4 billion from RM3.82 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the plantation’s revenue increased 45.1 per cent to RM2.30 billion (Q3 2020: RM1.58 billion) from higher crude palm oil price (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) selling prices, despite lower sales volume of CPO and PK.

Manufacturing’s revenue rose 39.3 per cent to RM3.03 billion (Q3 2020: RM2.17 billion), with oleochemical division’s profit jumping two-fold to RM207.82 million (Q3 2020: RM101.93 million) mainly contributed by better performance from Malaysia, China and Europe operations, it said.

“Industrial chemical division recorded 127.6 per cent higher profit at RM26.4 million (Q3 2020: RM11.60 million) from higher sales volume and selling price, coupled with an RM4.7 million profit (Q3 2020: nil) contributed by newly acquired subsidiaries during the current financial year,” it added.

Property development’s profit improved to RM15.5 million (Q3 2020: RM7.63 million) with 120.5 per cent higher revenue of RM33.36 million (Q3 2020: RM15.13 million).

On prospects, Batu Kawan said its oleochemical division has performed well to date despite challenges and is expected to sustain its performance for the remaining quarter.

“As for the group’s industrial chemical division, the operating profit from the chlor-alkali business was impacted by lower caustic soda selling prices earlier but overall, profit is expected to be satisfactory in view of the anticipated recovery in caustic soda prices,” it said.

Batu Kawan said in view of the above, the group expects a significantly higher profit for the financial year 2021. — Bernama