Nexgram unit gets govt nod to operate SafeTravelPass Malaysia

Passengers wearing masks are seen at KLIA in this file picture taken on March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Nexgram Holdings Bhd’s 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, Tri-G Technologies Sdn Bhd (Tri-G), has received an operation notification letter from the government for the implementation of the Covid-19 quarantine process using the TracAPM digital system.

In a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Nexgram said the TracAPM registration system, or better known as SafeTravelPass Malaysia, is the country’s official portal for Covid-19 entry registry and the booking of quarantine hotels.

“Tri-G is also authorised by Malaysia’s government for the handling of bookings and payments under business-to-business arrangements for all standard and premium private hotels nationwide,” the company said.

Nexgram said qualified hotels nationwide can apply and register quarantine stations (hotels) at the TracAPM QS Partner programme (https://tracapm.com/qspartner/).

“Approved hotels will be part of the government quarantine process management system and accept travellers’ direct bookings and payments starting August 1, 2021.

“Quarantine hotel lists will be updated on the TracAPM portal at https://tracapm.com,” it said.

Booking agents and travel agencies can apply and resell quarantine stations with convenient live access to room availability under the TracAPM QS Agent programme (https://tracapm.com/qsagent/).

Nexgram said travellers coming to Malaysia can visit the SafeTravelPass portal at https://safetravelpass.com.my, and gain access to real-time hotel offerings and room availability. — Bernama