Fama: Rental waiver for traders at farmers’ markets nationwide

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they do their shopping at the Datuk Keramat wet market in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JASIN, July 17 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will provide rent exemption to farmers’ market traders nationwide as farmers’ markets are not allowed to operate during Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Its director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the initiative would benefit 13,181 agro-entrepreneurs in 312 locations in Malaysia in easing their burdens during this challenging period.

“However, for those in states under Phase Two of the PPN will be allowed to return to doing business with the usual rental rates.

“However, the site rent charged previously is also very low and affordable, between RM5 to RM7 at each location to pay the cost of permits and maintenance to the local authority,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Zainal Abidin accompanied Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister 1 Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to present MAFI Prihatin assistance to people in the Jasin district.

Zainal Abidin said out of a total of 312 farmers’ markets in the country, only 12 were allowed to operate after several states moved to Phase Two of the PPN.

Meanwhile, he said to ensure the continuity of the supply chain and food marketing, Fama had also created 55 Controlled Fresh Markets (PST) involving 2,241 farmers nationwide.

He said the PST has enabled farmers to continue to generate income with a total of RM57.95 million in sales recorded from June 1 to July 15. — Bernama