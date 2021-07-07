IATA: Marginal improvements in air travel in May 2021

In this photo illustration, Travel Pass icon of a mobile application by IATA (International Air Transport Association) seen displayed on a smartphone screen in front of IATA logo. — SOPA pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that both international and domestic travel demand showed marginal improvements in May 2021 compared to the prior month.

However, air traffic remained well below pre-pandemic levels while recovery in international traffic, in particular, continued to be stymied by extensive government travel restrictions, the association said.

“Total demand for air travel in May 2021, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was down 62.7 per cent compared to May 2019. That was a gain over the 65.2 per cent decline recorded in April 2021 versus April 2019.

“International passenger demand in May was 85.1 per cent below May 2019, a small step-up from the 87.2 per cent decline recorded in April 2021 versus two years ago. All regions with the exception of Asia-Pacific contributed to this modest improvement,” it said in a statement.

IATA said total domestic demand was down 23.9 per cent versus pre-crisis levels (May 2019) but slightly improved over April 2021, when domestic traffic was down 25.5 per cent versus the 2019 period.

“China and Russia traffic continued to be in positive growth territory compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, while India and Japan saw significant deterioration amid new variants and outbreaks,” it said.

IATA director general Willie Walsh said the association had started to see positive developments with some international markets opening to vaccinated travellers.

“The Northern Hemisphere summer travel season is now fully arrived. And it is disappointing that more governments are not moving more rapidly to use data to drive border opening strategies that would help revive tourism jobs and reunite families,” he said. — Bernama