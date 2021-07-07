Bursa Malaysia settles lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.11 points to 1,525.52 from yesterday’s close of 1,531.63. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at midday, amidst the sustained selling momentum in the broader market.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.11 points to 1,525.52 from yesterday’s close of 1,531.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.67 of-a-point lower at 1,530.96 and moved between 1,523.42 and 1,531.03 throughout the morning trading session.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 584 to 256, while 406 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.62 billion units worth RM1.33 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM8.10, IHH Healthcare increased five sen to RM5.61 and Hong Leong Bank rose four sen to RM18.76.

Meanwhile, CIMB was flat at RM4.59, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.07, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.08 and TNB shed one sen to RM9.70.

Of the actives, Pasukhas added one sen to 35 sen and M3 Technologies and Managepay edged up half-a-sen each to eight sen and 25.5 sen, respectively, while Dagang Nexchange was flat at 72.5 sen, Metronic inched declined five sen and Serba Dinamik fell 1.5 sen to 49.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 39.34 points to 11,130.87, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 36.28 points to 10,833.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 42.64 points to 12166.49, the FBM ACE reduced 18.62 points to 7,400.63, and the FBM 70 was 20.43 points weaker at 14,457.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down by 22.61 points to 15,043.05, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 0.96 of-a-point to 189.35, while the Plantation Index discounted 46.24 points to 6,342.12. ― Bernama