Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today amid persistent selling in the broader market.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.59 points to 1,526.04 from Tuesday’s close of 1,531.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.67 of-a-point lower at 1,530.96.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 596 to 285 while 426 counters were unchanged, 872 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.07 billion units valued at RM1.60 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.10, IHH Healthcare advanced five sen to RM5.61, CIMB was flat at RM4.59, Maybank and Public Bank eased three sen each to RM8.07 and RM4.07, respectively, while TNB shed one sen to RM9.70.

Of the actives, Pasukhas gained one sen to 35 sen, Pelikan jumped seven sen to 43 sen, Managepay edged up half-a-sen to 25.5 sen, M3 Technologies was flat at 7.5 sen, Metronic inched down half-a-sen to five sen, Serba Dinamik slipped two sen to 49 sen, and Privasia trimmed one sen to 25 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 33.4 points to 11,136.81, the FBMT 100 Index was 31.17 points weaker at 10,838.38, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 33.24 points to 12,175.89.

The FBM ACE shed 1.76 points to 7,417.49, and the FBM 70 went down 8.09 points to 14,469.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 21.13 points to 15,044.53, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.75 of-a-point to 189.56, and the Plantation Index declined 29.91 points to 6,358.45. — Bernama