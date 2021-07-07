Bursa Malaysia lower in early trade

On the broader market, losers led gainers 209 to 142, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,556 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today in line with the weaker Wall Street performance overnight, amidst concerns over the impending United States Federal Reserve tapering.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 2.73 points to 1,528.9 from Tuesday’s close of 1,531.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.67 of-a-point lower at 1,530.96.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 209 to 142, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,556 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 293.19 million units valued at RM138.59 billion.

Malacca Securities said the local bourse is likely to stay wary as the Covid-19 daily tally spiked above the 7,000-mark on Tuesday, despite the improvement in the vaccination rate.

The brokerage said investors were also on a cautious mode ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s interest rate decision tomorrow.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) failed to agree on its production policy, it said in a research note today.

Malacca Securities opined that the spike in Covid-19 daily cases may shift investors’ focus to the glove sector in the short run.

“However, the plans to set up more than 30 large-scale vaccination centres by July 19 may speed up the vaccination rate, thus benefiting the recovery theme sector such as essential consumer stocks.

“Meanwhile, technology stocks are still favourable to trend higher amid positive Nasdaq moves,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, TNB gained one sen to RM9.72, IHH Healthcare rose four sen to RM5.60 and Hong Leong Bank advanced eight sen to RM18.80.

Meanwhile, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.10 and RM8.09, respectively, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.08 and Press Metal depreciated eight sen to RM5.01.

Of the actives, AE Multi gained one sen to 5.5 sen, Kumpulan Jetson improved 3.5 sen to 50.5 sen, Serba Dinamik and Metronic were flat at 51 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, while Privasia inched down half-a-sen to 25.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 19.99 points easier at 11,150.22, the FBMT 100 Index discounted 18.76 points to 10,850.79, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 24.28 points to 12,184.85.

The FBM ACE reduced 17.05 points to 7,402.2, and the FBM 70 narrowed 22.35 points to 14,455.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 3.66 points to 15,062.0, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.54 of-a-point to 189.77, and the Plantation Index was 11.03 points easier at 6,377.33. — Bernama