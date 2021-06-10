Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

At 9.01am, the local currency eased to 4.1170/1190 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 4.1165/1175. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today amidst mixed sentiments, coupled with the weaker oil price, a dealer said.

At 9.01am, the local currency eased to 4.1170/1190 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.1165/1175.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.55 per cent to US$71.82 per barrel.

ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said investors will keep a close eye on the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Initial Jobless Claims from the United States which are likely to be the main market movers today.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit increased to 3.1074/1091 against the Singapore dollar from yesterday's close of 3.1103/1115 and gained against the yen to 3.7560/7579 from 3.7604/7616 yesterday.

The local unit rose slightly vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0112/0136 from 5.0176/0188 previously and strengthened against the British pound to 5.8091/8119 from 5.8347/8361 earlier. ― Bernama