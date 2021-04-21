Wall Street closes lower as virus spike hits travel stocks

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 per cent to 33,821.3. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, April 21 ― Stocks on Wall Street fell for a second straight day yesterday as a global spike in coronavirus cases hit travel-related shares and investors had second thoughts about big US banks' apparently stellar earnings last week.

Kansas City Southern surged 15.2 per cent on the prospect of a bidding war after Canadian National offered about US$30 billion (RM123.4 billion) for the US railroad, some US$5 billion more than an earlier offer from Canadian Pacific.

Boeing Co slid 4.1 per cent on the unexpected departure of its finance chief, the latest shock to hit the planemaker as it fights to recover from the pandemic and 737 MAX crisis.

Investors piled into defensive sectors considered relatively safe during times of economic uncertainty, lifting real estate , utilities, consumer staples and healthcare as financials and energy shares fell hard.

Shares of airline operators and cruiseliners including JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp, which were hammered last year during lockdowns but have climbed recently on the reopening hopes, fell more than 4 per cent.

Some of the recent optimism about the leisure industry has waned as the reopening might take a bit longer than initially thought, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

“We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to the Covid virus and getting to where global economies are reopening,” he said. “Some of that enthusiasm has diminished.”

A leading epidemiologist at the World Health Organization said on Monday the latest rise in Covid-19 infections worldwide reflected increases among all age groups.

Wall Street scaled record highs last week as investors bet on stocks such as industrials and miners that are seen as benefiting from the economic rebound, while highly valued technology stocks regained favour after a retreat in bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 per cent to 33,821.3. The S&P 500 shed 0.68 per cent to 4,134.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.92 per cent to 13,786.27.

It was the first back-to-back declines for the S&P since the end of March.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.21 billion shares, compared with the 10.59 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, climbed above 19 points for the first time since March 31, before closing at 18.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co led financials lower as analysts reassessed their earnings reports, said Dick Bove, senior research analyst at Odeon Capital Group.

Accounting changes on how to report loan reserves skewered numbers when compared to a year ago, he said.

“People made the assumption this was a gangbusters quarter for the banking industry when that's far from the truth,” Bove said, adding second-half profits are expected to be very strong.

United Airlines Holdings Inc was the largest decliner, falling 8.5 per cent, on the S&P 500 after reporting a bigger-than-expected adjusted net loss to push the S&P 1500 airline index down 4.6 per cent.

Shares of video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc , which thrived during last year's lockdowns, fell 0.9 per cent ahead of its results due after the closing bell.

Netflix tumbled about 10 per cent in after-hours trade following news that the company added fewer-than-expected paid subscribers in the first quarter, weighed down by a lighter content slate in the first half of 2021 due to Covid-19 production delays.

International Business Machines Corp rose 3.8 per cent after recording the biggest increase in quarterly sales in more than two years.

Analysts expect first-quarter earnings from S&P 500 firms to jump 31.5 per cent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.18-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 61 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 116 new lows. ― Reuters