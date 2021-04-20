AmInvest declares RM12m income distribution for seven private retirement scheme funds

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — AmInvest has declared income distribution of about RM12 million for seven AmPRS funds under its private retirement scheme (PRS) encompassing conventional and Shariah-compliant PRS offerings across various asset classes.

In a statement today, chief executive officer Goh Wee Peng said the AmPRS funds provided income distribution yields of between three per cent and 13 per cent per annum, while the total returns of these funds including income distributions reached a high of 33 per cent for the year.

Over the last one year (as at February 10, 2021), AmPRS–Islamic Equity Fund provided a total return of around 33 per cent and declared a 10 sen income distribution for the year, equivalent to a yield of 12 per cent.

AmPRS–Islamic Balanced Fund achieved a total return of 22 per cent and gave out six sen income distribution, equivalent to eight per cent yield for the year, while AmPRS–Conservative Fund gave out an eight sen income distribution, equivalent to 13 per cent yield for the year.

Meanwhile, over the last five years (as at February 10, 2021), AmPRS–Islamic Equity Fund and AmPRS-Islamic Balanced Fund posted annualised total returns of around 11 per cent and nine per cent respectively.

In addition, AmPRS-Asia Pacific REITs (real estate investment trust), AmPRS-Dynamic Sukuk and AmPRS–Conservative Fund have returned five-year annualised returns of six per cent, five per cent, and five per cent per annum, respectively over the same period.

Goh reiterated that the performance of these funds was both a testament and an affirmation of the fund managers’ expertise and investment capabilities garnered over the last four decades.

“Despite the challenging and uncertain market environment last year, we applied the appropriate investment strategies to our fund portfolios to capitalise on the market volatility,” she added.

AmInvest was recently named Malaysia’s Best Pension Fund Manager for the third consecutive year by Asia Asset Management at its Best of the Best Awards 2021. — Bernama