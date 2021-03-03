Tealive poised to enter Cambodian market, to set up 25 outlets in five years

File photo showing Loob Holding founder and chief executive officer Bryan Loo (centre) with Tealive staff members. Loo said HSC was a good fit for the Tealive brand as it has been custodian of various international brands in the F&B industry. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Leading lifestyle tea brand in South East Asia, Tealive is poised to enter the Cambodian market and set up 25 outlets in five years.

To this end, brand owner, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd has signed a master franchise agreement with HSC Group, Cambodia’s largest food and beverage (F&B) player.

In a statement, the company said Cambodia would be the eighth market after Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, the Philippines, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Loob Holding founder and chief executive officer Bryan Loo said HSC was a good fit for the Tealive brand as it has been custodian of various international brands in the F&B industry.

“On our part, we’re bringing in the latest Tealive 3.0 format that meets new normal requirements and more, like contactless ordering and payment, drive-through and drive-in models, coupled up with the full range of Tealive Eats snacks,” he said.

Loob Holding added that Tealive’s first Cambodian outlet, over 3,000sf filled with dine-in facilities complete with a live entertainment section, will be set up at a Phnom Penh choice location.

HSC Group owner, Oknha Sok Hong said the timing was ideal as Cambodians were now ready to accept modern tea culture, where various international brands have entered the market over the years, with much room to grow.

“We’re both proud and excited to introduce Tealive to Cambodians as the brand’s positioning of affordable luxury and innovative products are exactly what young Cambodians want.

“With HSC’s local experience, we make a great team to bring this leading lifestyle tea brand for Cambodians to enjoy,” he said.

The Cambodian company currently manages international F&B brands like Paris Baguette, Crystal Jade Restaurant, Burger King, 100 Plus and others in the republic, besides retail brands and cosmetics. — Bernama