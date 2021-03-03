Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 610 to 460, while 393 counters were unchanged, 690 untraded and 9 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed on moderate selling activities, but its key index remained in positive territory lifted by buying support from glove stocks.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 9.03 points or 0.58 per cent to 1,578.90 from Tuesday’s close of 1,569.87.

The key index opened 7.03 points higher at 1,576.9 and moved between 1,568.65 and 1,579.16 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 610 to 460, while 393 counters were unchanged, 690 untraded and 9 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.56 billion units worth RM3.19 billion.

Among the glove producers, Top Glove jumped 25 sen to RM5, Hartalega soared 43 sen to RM9.84 and Supermax surged 52 sen to RM4.63.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.10 while Petronas Chemicals, TNB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM7.64, RM10.36 and RM5.50, respectively. Meanwhile, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.20 and CIMB shed one sen to RM4.27.

Of the actives, Parkson rose 1.5 sen to 20.5 sen, Radiant Global added one sen to 39 sen, Kanger International and XOX were flat at 10.5 sen and 8.5 sen, Aimflex eased 3.5 sen to 28 sen, EA Holdings edged down half-a-sen to 3.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange slipped two sen to 64.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 35.15 points to 11,611.67, the FBMT 100 Index rose 33.52 points to 11,308.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 81.22 points higher at 12,971.77, the FBM ACE widened 59.20 points to 10,630.56 and the FBM 70 dwindled 73.85 points to 15,461.99.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 1.89 points to 185.93, the Financial Services Index fell 59.41 points to 14,973,42, and the Plantation Index declined 17.32 points to 7,131.96. — Bernama