European stock markets rebound at open

LONDON, Feb 23 — European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading today after starting the week with slight losses.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 per cent to 6,643.40 points, with investors looking past a slight increase in UK unemployment to focus on England’s upcoming exit from pandemic lockdown.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 13,962.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 per cent to 5,785.09. — AFP