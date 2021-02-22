Airbus confirms participation in Malaysia’s maritime patrol aircraft tender

The logo of Airbus is seen at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Elancourt, near Paris, France July 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE today confirmed its participation in Malaysia’s maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) tender, offering its C295MPA, a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment, for bidding.

In expressing his confidence, head of Airbus Defence and Space, Asia Pacific, Johan Pelissier said the C295MPA is the perfect choice for Malaysia’s requirement, representing the best combination of value and capability.

He said the model is the only MPA in its category to be in service today.

“The C295MPA is a proven aircraft programme and a global reference in maritime surveillance that offers the lowest risks, yet the best acquisition, operating and life-cycle costs in its category, which is most suited for Malaysia,” he said during a virtual media briefing on Airbus’ outlook for defence and space in Malaysia here today.

Also present was Airbus Malaysia head of country, Raymond Lim.

According to Pelissier, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Oman and Portugal have utilised the C295MPA with success.

The C295 conducts multi-role operations worldwide under all weather conditions. It is fully certified and routinely operates day and night in combat missions in all weather extremes, from desert to maritime environments, from extremely hot to extremely cold temperatures.

A key to the C295’s unique patrol and surveillance capabilities is its fully integrated tactical system (FITS), which integrates, controls and displays the mission sensors — enhancing mission awareness and facilitating informed decision-making.

To recap, the Defence Ministry had on August last year issued a tender notice seeking two MPA for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in line with the RMAF’s Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).

An online briefing was conducted on Oct 1, 2020, involving the authorities and international companies interested in the tender.

Besides the Airbus MPA, other potential manned aircraft in the running include the Leonardo ATR-72MPA, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Kawasaki P-1 and the PTDI CN-235MPA. — Bernama