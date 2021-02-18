Shanghai surges at open on return after break

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 per cent, or 98.42 points, to 31,183.36. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Feb 18 — Mainland Chinese shares rallied out of the blocks today as traders returned from a week-long holiday to play catch-up with a global surge fuelled by hopes for the economic recovery, while Hong Kong extended gains into an eighth day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.81 per cent, or 66.00 points, to 3,721.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.89 per cent, or 46.46 points, to 2,507.00.

