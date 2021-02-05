Petronas Dagangan bags Putra Brand Platinum Award for 11th consecutive year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) has been awarded the Putra Brand Platinum Award for the automotive fuel, lubricants and accessories category for the 11th consecutive year at the Putra Brand Awards.

PDB, in a statement today, said the consecutive win was a testimony to PDB’s continuous improvement to its line of products, particularly its Petronas Primax fuels and Petronas Syntium lubricant, which have given customers the confidence and trust in the brand over the years.

It said the winning combination of Petronas’ Primax and Syntium has powered the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team to clinch the World Constructors’ Championship title for the seventh time in 2020.

Managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said the company is committed to pushing boundaries in delivering superior products and offerings that meet the current and future needs of customers to ensure Petronas remained the preferred brand. — Bernama