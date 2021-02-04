Deutsche Bank posts first annual net profit since 2014

A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 — German giant Deutsche Bank posted Thursday its first annual profit in six years, boosted by strong gains at its investment and private banking divisions.

Net profit for 2020 reached €113 million (RM549 million), while for the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings came in at €51 million.

The bank nevertheless set aside close to €1.8 billion in provisions in 2020 to cope with the risk of credit losses — around 2.5 times more than in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP