Ferrari vows to roar back in 2021

A Ferrari logo is seen on a Ferrari outside the New York Stock Exchange October 21, 2015. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 2 — Italian luxury car maker Ferrari said today it expected sales and margins to bounce back in 2021, following a year marked by a production hiatus due to coronavirus.

Ferrari said it expects to post full-year 2021 revenues of €4.3 billion (RM20.9 billion), up 24 per cent from the 3.46 billion it posted last year, as lower deliveries due to a seven-week production suspension took its toll on results.

The company delivered 9,119 cars worldwide in 2020, down 10 per cent.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting 2021 revenues of 3.45 billion euros, according to Factset.

Full-year net profit fell 13 per cent to 609 million euros in 2020, beating estimates, but reversed course in the fourth quarter, jumping by 58 per cent as deliveries picked up.

On the Formula 1 side, the 2020 season ended on a disappointing note for Scuderia Ferrari, in sixth place in the Constructors Championship. — AFP