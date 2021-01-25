PTP records 8.0pc growth after registering 9.8 million TEUs throughput in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) registered a strong terminal growth after accomplishing record-breaking 9.8 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) total throughput in 2020 despite global economic uncertainties and health pandemic.

The record represents an increase of more than 8.0 per cent growth on the back of 9.1 million TEUs recorded in 2019.

PTP chairman Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said that in spite of global health crisis and economic uncertainties, PTP continues to further strengthen its position as one of the main transshipment hubs in the region and deliver the best value and services to its customers and all stakeholders.

PTP recorded a string of record-breaking terminal performance throughout 2020, including accomplishing the latest all – time highest record for TEUs handling in a month with 967,783 TEUs, as well as the highest moves in a single shift with a total of 12,411 moves (19,984 TEUs) last December. — Bernama