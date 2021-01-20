Oil price, us dollar weakness push ringgit to strengthen further

At the close, the local note stood at 4.0430/0470 against the greenback from 4.0480/0520, yesterday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Oil price rally and US dollar weakness supported the ringgit to close higher for the second consecutive day.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said policy mixes between larger group of oil exporting countries, Opec+ current supply discipline coalescing with Joe Biden’s administration’s overarching focus on public health and economic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, suggest oil prices could go much higher.

“I expect oil to stabilise near the current level as the coronavirus vaccine rollout progresses. We should gradually move closer to a typical demand environment, oil prices will then soar,” he said.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 0.73 per cent and traded at US$56.31 (RM228) per barrel.

The ringgit weakened further against other major currencies, except for euro.

It retreated further against the Singapore dollar to 3.0490/0530 from 3.0443/0482 at yesterday’s close and depreciated further vis-a-vis the pound to 5.5349/5412 from 5.5081/5140 previously, while against the yen, it retreated further to 3.8950/8996 from 3.8912/8962 at yesterday’s closing.

However, the local note inched up against the euro to 4.9025/9082 from 4.9058/9114. — Bernama