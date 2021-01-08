Tesla market value crosses US$800b for the first time

A logo of electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China, January 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 8 — Shares of Tesla Inc jumped 4.9 per cent today, taking the electric-car maker’s market capitalisation to more than US$800 billion (RM3.2 trillion) for the first time ever.

In the previous session, its market value crossed US$774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street’s fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

Its shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly eight per cent yesterday. — Reuters