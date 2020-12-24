Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

A ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on the back of improving crude oil prices.

At 9.04am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0560/0620 versus the greenback, compared with 4.0610/0650 on Wednesday.

The benchmark Brent crude stood at US$51.10 per barrel at the opening.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said markets are retracing the Asian sell-off, supported by the resumption of transportation links between United Kingdom and France, while medical experts have warned against overreaction to the new Covid-19 strain in London.

“However, we are still dealing with the same major market risks — United States stimulus package, Brexit, Covid-19, and President Trump,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

The local note eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0473/0523 from 3.0463/0497 at Wednesday’s close but rose against the euro to 4.9499/9589 from 4.9516/9573.

It had also appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.9158/9220 from 3.9256/9298 yesterday but weakened against the British pound to 5.4857/4959 from 5.4490/4556 previously. — Bernama